DPP in disarray! Chilima says can’t associate with incompetent APM as he snubs government function

DPP in disarray! Chilima says can’t associate with incompetent APM as he...

LILONGWE—As the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is still wallowing in leadership crisis, Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima on Monday snubbed the government function saying it is immoral to associate with the incompetent leader President Peter Mutharika.

Chilima was invited to the opening of Malawi Investment Forum and he snubbed the event citing no reasons for non-attendance.

But impeccable source from the office of the Vice President indicate that Chilima has vowed never to associate himself with Mutharika, arguing the president has shown that he is incompetent to the core.

“The VP could attend the function but the presence of the state president was a stumbling block to him. You know the president has been insulting the vice president in his quest to hide his incompetence and the VP seems to furious with the behavior of the president,” said the source.

The event was officially opened by HE President Mutharika, and it was attended by all relevant government ministers and stakeholders.

Over 500 investors from 29 countries across the globe meet in Lilongwe Monday to discuss possible investment deals during the third Malawi Investment Forum (MIF).

The 2018 Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) is expected to create over $9 billion-worth investment opportunities to both local and foreign investors.

The projects, according to the MIF website, fall under six sectors of agriculture, energy, transport, manufacturing, tourism and ICT.