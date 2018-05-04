DPP Cadets petro-bomb Chilima supporter Bon Kalindo’s car: Malawi road to 2019

BLANTYRE (Malawian Watchdog)—Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious youth wing called Cadets have petro-bombed care belonging to Hon Bon Kalindo, supporter of Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The incident has happened a while ago and MIJ reporter Deus Sandram who has visited the scene has confirmed about the incident.

DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha has told the media that those who are against the candidature of President Peter Mutharika in 2019 will face the wrath of the party.

No wonder Bon Kalindo’s car being reduced to ashes by the cadets.

Today, the cadets caused havoc in Parliament in the presence of Peter Mutharika, disturbing his speech and also overpowered the police who watched helplessly when the party rough-necks were baying for the blood of Chilima supporters.

The writing is on the wall that 2019 elections will be violent that is if this pattern of violence and intimidation is anything to go by.