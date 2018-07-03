DPP cadets assault veteran journalist Idris Ali Nassah

BLANTYRE—Violent behaviour is swiftly becoming an acceptable culture in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with latest being the assault of veteran journalist and activist Idris Ali Nassah.

Sources indicate that Nassah was attacked at Shoprite premises in Blantyre on Monday.

Efforts to talk to the victim proved futile as his phone number was out of reach after several attempts.

However, one of the activists in Malawi Billy Mayaya confirmed of the incident on his official facebook page.

“How many people are you going to kill? What wrong has Nassah done to you DPP cadets? You can’t silence the voice of reason with your savagery acts,” wrote Mayaya.

Malawian Watchdog has found that Nassah is perceived as one of the fierce critics of the Peter Mutharika administration hence the assault.

The development comes barely one after the panga-wielding cadets attacked minister of trade and industry Henry Mussa.

Minister of trade and ruling party aspirant for the vice president for the southern region Mussa last Sunday night was attacked by 19 thugs led by Ben chitenje as one way of preventing him from meeting his supporters.

His motor vehicle was badly damaged by the panga wielding thugs and they had two rifles. Mother luck and God were on Henry Mussa”s side as the thugs were asking Mike Ben chitenje for further instructions before the cabinet minister found his way out.