DPP accuses CCJP of being selective in promoting justice

The Malawi ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of promoting peace and justice selectively amid political tension that has rocked the country.

The DPP’s accusations against the CCJP comes barely few after the body blamed government for failing to discipline the DPP cadets, allegedly to have caused havoc during the anti-Jane Ansah demonstration held last week in Blantyre.

In a statement made available to Malawian Watchdog, Malawi government spokesperson Mark Bottoman has trashed CCJP’s interference saying its stance on the matter is partisan and demonstration of utter biasness.

According to Bottoman, CCJP presentation of issues regarding the post election demonstration is misleading and does not take into account efforts employed by Government in trying to resolve issues of violence and crime.

“Government has noted with concern the unsubstantiated allegations that the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) levelled against its institutions in its statement dated 26th September, 2019. However, Government has restrained itself from commenting on the issues that are in court as that would violate the sub judice rule.Be that as it may, Government has observed and recorded accounts of violence and crime associated with the post-election demonstrations convened by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

“The Public may wish to know that Government commenced proceedings seeking the intervention of the Court to temporarily suspend these violent demonstrations in order to allow parties discuss and forge the best way through which citizens would exercise their constitutional right to demonstrate without violating other people’s rights such as the right to economic activities, the right to own property, the right to freedom of movement and the right to life,” reads the statement in part.

Bottoman further argues that the CCJP directed the sentiments expressed in their statement towards a wrong entity (DPP) instead of addressing the HRDC who have been organising demonstrations that have been violent and destroyed property and harmed innocent people.

“CCJP seems to infer that the right to demonstrate is more important than the right to own property or the right to personal safety and security. Actually, it is puzzling that CCJP remained silent when HRDC demonstrations caused wanton looting, arson and injury to persons.

“CCJP now comes in to complain about the one incident in Blantyre, ignoring the many atrocities committed by HRDC. CCJP has thus shown itself to be partisan and political,” argued Bottoman in the statement.

Meanwhile, CCJP National Coordinator Boniface Chibwana has declined to comment on the matter as reported by Zodiak radio.