Dont be fooled, Chakwera does not hate Islam

Fellow Citizens,

We had a great rally at Naisi ground in Zomba yesterday where former Malawi President Joyce Banda and the CfT Commander in Chief, Comrade Timothy Mtambo, were in attendance, among other Tonse Alliance partners.

My message mainly targetted the Muslim community. I told them not to listen to those selling the prolongation of the Muluzi-Mutharika dynasty using a religious card that Chakwera hates Islam and intends to abolish it.

I told them, as I also tell you now, that the incoming President of the republic of Malawi, Dr Lazarus MacCarthy Chakwera, does not hate Islam.

Dr Chakwera is a friend and through his consistent conduct, I can attest that;

(a) Chakwera practices inclusivity.

(b) Chakwera practices unity of purpose.

(c) Chakwera practices co-existence.

(d) Chakwera practices servant leadership.

Chakwera is a statesman. Chakwera is tolerant of all religions. Chakwera is not a petty leader. He can not stoop so low to abolish one of the three Abrahamic religions.

By the way, who was Chakwera’s runningmate in the 2019 botched election? Was it not yours truly, Mohammed Sidik Mia, a Muslim? How then would he have abolished Islam religion?

The truth is that the allegation from the DPP/UDF surrogates that Chakwera intends to abolish Islam shows that the Muluzi-Mutharika (MuMu) alliance enablers have been hit by a bout of desperation having noted that they are pursuing an impossible mission. This is why they are introducing such dirty tactics thinking they will still hold on to power. However, the MuMu alliance enablers need to know that the writing is on the wall and that it’s game over for them.

I therefore assured Muslims in the country not to worry as the vitriol rhetoric from the MuMu Alliance surrogates are just kicks of a dying horse.

Fellow Citizens,

Let us focus on our collective mission…to get rid of the Muluzi-Mutharika dynasty by turning up in our large numbers to vote for Dr Chakwera and Dr Chilima, our Tonse Alliance presidential pair. Malawi is not for these MuMu families but for all of us.

Fellow Citizens,

Don’t be fooled. These two families are wolves in a sheeps’ clothing. They have nothing to offer to Malawians except championing corruption, nepotism, tribalism, lawlessness, arrogance and all the vices they have lorded us on for the past decades.

Fellow Citizens,

Destiny is beckoning. It’s time to #BuildANewMalawi.

Sidik Mia

MCP Deputy President.