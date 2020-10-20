Deputy Minister Abida Mia proposes contact & dialogue to resolve Kumbali Lodge land wrangle

The Deputy Minister of Lands, Honorable Abida Sidik Mia, yesterday visited Kumbali Lodge in the Capital Lilongwe where a group of villagers torched buildings and vehicles in the early hours of Monday.

The Honorable Deputy Minister wanted to understand the issue from a land point of view. It was learnt that the vandalism was as a result of arrests of some villagers for encroaching the land.

The Deputy Minister expressed sadness to Mr Guy Pickering for the loss occasioned to his property.

“We are sorry for your loss,’ she said.

Mia then disclosed to the media that the 754 hectares of land where the lodge is standing legally belongs to Mr Pickering.

However, she implored Mr Pickering to a discussion arguing that contact and dialogue can best resolve the land wrangle in question.

Pickering accepted the Deputy Minister’s idea and promised to follow up with the minister on the suggestion.

However, Mr Pickering bemoaned the conduct saying what happened was an act of vandalism and not an issue of land. He said what happened was sad for the warm heart of Africa and tourism. However, he was optimistic that a lasting solution will be found.