Deputy Minister Abida Mia promises ‘bare-knuckle’ fight against corruption in land sector

Known for her passion, dedication, transparency, accountability and hard work in whatever she does, newly sworn-in Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Abida Sidik Mia, herself a successful business lady and also a member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi constituency, has fired a warning shot, charging that corruption, which is synonymous with land transactions at the ministry, will be dealt with without fear or favor.

“I will be going to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development on Monday, to among other things, clear the rubble of corruption in land transactions, which if not cleared, will leave us Malawians as foreigners in our own country,” said the deputy Minister who during the road leading to the Tonse Alliance victory was known for her courage and fearless campaign of taking no prisoners in the quest of making Chakwera ascend to the presidency.

She added:

“Fellow citizens; yours truly is a fighter and together with my boss, Honorable Kezzie Msukwa, it will be gloves off—a bare-knuckle fight against corruption and all bureaucratic bottlenecks that hamper effective delivery of services to the public. This is not mere rhetoric but a promise because as you heard from the President; we are on 5-month probation—to deliver or be delivered home. Think about it. The bar has been raised very high and it will be no child’s play to have one’s lifeline in cabinet extended as the president wants nothing short of stellar performance.”

The deputy minister however was quick to clarify that she will be workaholic to deliver results not for the fear of being ‘delivered home’ but because she wants “to make a significant contribution in building a new Malawi, leave a good legacy when all is said and done and more importantly inspire the girl child that it is possible to do a commendable job of perfecting that which is imperfect.”

The Deputy Minister, perhaps aware of the public opinion surrounding her appointment, passionately asked the public for support as she discharges her duties.

“I entreat you, my fellow citizens, to support me as I discharge my duties. Your support will spur me to succeed and my success at the ministry will be our country’s success,” she said.