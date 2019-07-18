Afraid of demo ripple effects, Mzuni changes graduation venue from stadium to campus football pitch

MZUZU (Malawian Watchdog)—Fearing that the 20th Mzuzu University congregation, scheduled for tomorrow may be disrupted by Malawians who will be taking to the street to continue protesting to have head of Malawi Electoral Commission, Jane Ansah, resign, Mzuzu University has changed venue for its graduation ceremony from Mzuzu Stadium to the institutions football pitch on campus.

“We couldn’t take chances. Mzuzu is harboring the angriest protesters and we don’t to spoil the big day for our graduating students,” a top official told Malawian Watchdog yesterday adding “we have not yet reached final conclusions because some daring officials want us to proceed to the stadium.”

However, a memo released today signed by Mercy Chinula has confirmed that the venue has changed.

“’Please take note that due to change of venue for congregation and other logistical arrangements, rehearsals have been rescheduled to start from 1:30 pm today, Thursday, 18th July, 2019” in part reads the memo which Malawian Watchdog has seen adding that “the inconvenience this has caused is regretted.”

Malawi is at a standstill with majority Malawians especially from Central and Northern region not accepting the outcome of the sham election Jane Ansah is alleged to have presided. The case is in court and the country is ungovernable with the incumbent President Peter Mutharika living in fear each time he gathers courage to stay at Kamuzu palace in the capital Lilongwe.