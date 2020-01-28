D-Day set: Malawi Election case Judgement on 3rd February, 2019

The High Court judges sitting as constitutional court have set Monday, the very deadline, as when they will deliver the long awaited landmark judgement which will decide the direction Malawi will take.

The election case is where the opposition comprised of Malawi Congress Party President Lazarus Chakwera and his UTM counterpart allege that there was a plethora of irregularities in the 21st May, 2019 presidential election.

They pray for the court to nullify the election whose winner was the incumbent President of the republic of Malawi, Peter Mutharika.

It is a ruling which can further tear apart a nation which has seen violent demonstrations since May 2019 in protest of the election results.

Malawi, fondly called, the warm heart of Africa, appears to have lost its warmth as the violent protests have scared investments. This is evidenced by the zero deal which Malawi has struck in the recently held UK-Africa summit where other countries have stricken lucrative deals in their various sectors of the economy.

Until the election judgement is announced and direction of the nation seen probably after Supreme court ruling as the loser has the right to appeal in the supreme court, peace and investors will remain at bay.