D-Day for Mcheka Chilenje & Francis Kasaira this 3 pm: Election Case Judgement

This 3 after noon, the High Court in Blantyre is expected to deliver its judgement in a case in which three Malawi Congress Party members in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts are challenging results of the May 21 parliamentary elections.

Initially, the judge was supposed to be made at 10 am but the court has changed to later this afternoon as Judges are currently working in shifts due to the Covid19 situation.

What’s in contention?

Kafandikhale Mandevana of Nsanje Central, Enoch Chizuzu (Nsanje North) and Foster Thipiwa (Chikwawa East) are challenging results of the parliamentary elections arguing there were a lot of irregularities during the election.

Following the elections, Mec declared Francis Kasaila of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Nsanje Central, Esther Mcheka-Chilenje of Nsanje North (DPP) and Sam Khumbayiwa of United Democratic Front in Chikwawa East winners.

If court nullifies the election and orders a re-run, it will be interesting to see if Kasaira and Chilenje will defend their seats against Mandevana and Chizuzu, who are considered the darlings of the people, in a region where the Democratic Progressive Party, reigns supreme.