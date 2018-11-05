Customers tell Premier Bet Malawi to fix their site asap

Thousands of soccer gamblers who bet online are failing to log in to premier bet for unknown reasons. Since yesterday gamblers have failed to place their bets online. The message people get when trying to log in is “Broad 205” which even Judas Iscariot himself cannot make sense of it.

To make matters worse, even management of Premier Bet Malawi has not issued any statement. Thousands of gamblers have complained to our page as to what is going on. , “Tomorrow is Champions league and we cant access the site, these Indians are not serious!” Complained one well known gambler at Inno’s place in Zomba, Ndlovu who has never won a bet since 2014 but still bets every day.