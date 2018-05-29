Coward Saulos Chilima meets corrupt Peter Mutharika behind closed doors

BLANTYRE-In what can be described as a convergence of cowardliness and corruption, Vice President Saulos Chilima is reportedly to have a talk with State President Peter Mutharika on Monday.

The meeting follows Chilima’s remarks made in Ntchisi district where he attacked the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government for nurturing corruption in all departments. Chilima said corruption in the country has reached worrisome levels and asked Malawians not to sit back and watch while some evil minded ruling party officials destroying the country.

The remarks are said to have given president Mutharika sleepless night hence asking for a prompt meeting with the second citizen.

Impeccable sources indicate that Mutharika pleaded with Chilima to slow down and pacify his movement so as to give him chance to finish his second term.

The source says “Chilima has told Mutharika in the face that he is not turning back and has vowed that they will meet on the ballot.”

Speaking to journalists, both state house spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani and Vice President Spokesperson Pilirani Phiri have kept under wraps what transpired at the prompt meeting.

The development comes amidst internal squabbles in the ruling DPP where two groups have emerged, one camp supporting Mutharika and the other camp pushing for Chilima presidency.

While Mutharika has declared his stand that he will seek for second term under DPP ticket, Chilima has remained silent on the matter.

Chilima’s silence has been interpreted as a sign of cowardice by many Malawians thereby concluding that he is not fit for the country’s top most post.

Meanwhile, some political analyst have predicted a shameful defeat of the ruling DPP in 2019 general elections, arguing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) combination of Lazarus Chakwera and Sidik Mia is formidable for the ruling party to beat.