Court throws out MCP ‘rebels’ case; party can now hold convention  

BLANTYRE (Malawian Watchdog)–The Malawi Congress Party suspended Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo, First Deputy President Richard Msowoya and two others hereinafter referred to as the ‘rebels.’

The rebels obtained an injunction against their suspension and also their appearing for the party’s disciplinary committee. Furthermore, they also blocked the party from convening a convention.

Today, a ruling on the matter has been given by the high court in Blantyre.

The court has ruled that the rebels should remain suspended which means they should also appear before the disciplinary hearing as MCP president Chakwela demanded. The ruling also nullifies the rebel’s attempts to block MCP from conducting an elective convention.

Lawyer representing MCP, Counsel Nthewe on 0888657949, confirmed of this development.

Immediately after the ruling, Kaliwo was seen disappearing into the small shrubs around the court in quick strides. His stony face gave away little. But he seemed confused with the ruling as he entered his car.

The case has been thrown out since the claimant did not file appropriate records and proper statements. This is the same case which happen with Malawi electoral Commission and UDF which did not state the name of defendant clearly. They said Malawi Electoral Commission as is in the Act and that the Court only know that there’s Electoral Commission.