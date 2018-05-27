 ‘Chiwanga legacy to continue,’ declares Mia

CHIKWAWA—Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice President Sidik Mia has vowed to personally see to it that that Francis Chiwanga, son to late David Chiwanga, wins the 2019 Member of Parliament seat in his Chikwawa North Constituency in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

Mia was speaking during a memorial service which the family conducted in honor of late David Chiwanga in Chikwawa yesterday. Late Chiwanga, alongside other three cabinet ministers, died in suspicious circumstances during one party rule.

“I am representing a new crop of clean MCP leaders who have nothing to do with whatever happened in the past,” said Mia, sounding emotional at times.

The new crop of MCP leaders have President Chakwera, a devout Christian and former leader of Malawi Assemblies of God Church while his deputy, Sidik Mia, is a strict practicing Muslim and a philanthropist to the core. The party is also boasting of youthful faces in senior positions in the name of Eisenhower Mkaka who happens to be the party’s secretary general.

“I vow that we will continue the legacy of late David Chiwanga by having his son elected as Member of Parliament during the forthcoming elections.

“I will personally push hard to have this done,” vowed Mia.

He then conveyed a message from President Chakwera saying “his thoughts and prayers were with the family.”

Francis Chiwanga, whose “Christian” family said forgave whosoever took part in the death of their father, joined MCP and was recently ushered into the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party and will also be contesting as a Member of Parliament in 2019.