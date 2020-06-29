Chimwendo, Msisha, Sulugwe make it in Chakwera cabinet

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has made few appointments as cabinet ministers. The piecemeal cabinet has seen Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth director, populary known as the bulldozer, Richard Chimwendo Banda as Minister of Homeland Security.

Lead Lawyer for Chakwera Mordecai Msisha has been named Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs with Dr Chikosa Silugwe as Attorney General.

Little Known Felix Mlusu has been named Minister of Finance with Vice President Saulos Chilima doubling as minister for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms.

President Chakwera has also named Zangazanga Chikhosi as Chief Secretary to the government with Janet Banda as Deputy.

Prince Kapondamgaga has been named as the Chief of staff of State residences.

Anxiety has rocked the Tonse Alliance members who were positioning themselves for ministerial appointments.

“They are waiting for the next round but the way these appointments have been made, they have to be prepared to be disappointed, for appointing little known names like Mlusu is surely a sign of bad omen for the popular politicians in Tonse Alliance,” a source social political analyst Enersto Chambe.