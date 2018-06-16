Chilima wants Mutharika to face criminal proceedings, calls for removal of immunity

BLANTYRE-Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has come in the open declaring President Peter Mutharika a criminal and corrupt thereby calling for removal of immunity for the president to face criminal proceedings in the court of law.

According to Chilima, who is on record of saying corruption levels in government has reached ‘embarrassing levels’, said giving immunity to president from criminal presecution gives the presidency licence to commit crimes.

Chilima said it did not make sense for an employee [occupant of the presidency] of citizens not to be charged or prosecuted for criminal acts carried out during the period of employment while the employers, Malawians, did not enjoy such a luxury.

“This provision is a licence for the presidency to conduct corrupt practices knowing he would not be prosecuted. I am calling for an amendment to this section in the constitution if we are to truly fight corruption in this country,” he said as quoted by The Nation Newspaper on Friday.

Malawi head of state enjoys legal protection from section 91 of the Republican Constitution which gives immunity from civil lawsuits and criminal charges to a person holding the office of president or performing the functions of president.

Section 91(2) reads: “No person holding the office of president shall be charged with any criminal offence in any court during his term of office.”