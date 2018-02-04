Chikwawa speaks silently as kids dominate DPP rally: Malawi road to 2019

The people of Chikwawa have silently spoken today as they shun a ruling DPP rally organized by President Peter Mutharika today in Nchalo.

Our reporter on the ground said that DPP managed to command a crowd of countable people where children and security officers formed the majority of the people at the rally.

Pictures do not lie and as seen in this picture, faces of children who cannot even vote formed the majority of the rally attendees.

The few adults who graced the rally were supporters which the party ferried from its Lomwe belt stronghold.

In Ngabu, there was drama as DPP trucks returned without ferrying people to Nchalo.

“We have our own Mbuya here and we are loyal to him…we are done with these people and we want to try Chakwera and our son of the soil Mia,” said people at Ngabu Trading Centre who declined from attending Peter Mutharika’s DPP rally.

It is expected that DPP will have a rude awakening in 2019 as these silent majority will as well quietly come out in their large numbers to send the current regime packing by using the ballot.