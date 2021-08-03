Chatinkha Nkhoma demystifies the Malawi bill smuggler Martin Thom

Pastor Martin Thom, a prolific powerful, charismatic preacher, Senior Pastor of Eleventh is a spiritual close friend of mine. Not perfect, but then again who is. In 2010 he told me about Rev Chakwera running for MCP presidency, I dismissed him. Then after Rev. Chakwera officially expressed his desire to run for MCP presidency in 2013, Pastor persistently lobbied me to support him out of the 12 candidates present, because of spiritual reasons I resisted. He organized a meeting between the two of us at his house which was my turning point. That was my first time meeting Rev. Chakwera personally. The rest as they say is history.

Now I will not try to pretend I understand the whole issue is what got him fired, it sounds too messed up though. What I will say though is that from the time I got to know Rev. Chakwera in 2013, to the time I left being an active MCP member in 2017, Pastor Thom has ALWAYS been there beside the MCP President Chakwera. We traveled the breadth and length of Malawi to the remotest areas together. He was even his constant companion for trips abroad then. So I was not surprised nor disappointed that he got the same position he played ALL along of special assistant.

Unfortunately I can’t vouch for his integrity because I don’t roll like that with him, but I can vouch for his dedication to President Chakwera. Now the big question am struggling with is…. is he just the fall guy? Is he taking the rap for someone else? My knowledge of government business is that he was in no position to influence this matter to such extent.

Anyway I can safely predict that friends don’t leave friend out in the cold, especially those that stuck with you closer than a brother. I will not be disappointed if he is relocated to another safer job. He deserves a permanent seat at the feast table still. Even the Russian Czar had Rusputin.