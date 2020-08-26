Chartered institute of logistics & transport set to roll out online learning in Malawi

The Chartered Institute of logistics and Transport (CILT)—Malawi Branch— a charitable institution whose objects is to promote, encourage and coordinate the study and advancement of science and art of transport and to provide a source of authoritative views on logistics and transport for communication to government and the community is set to roll-out online learning to allow prospective students who want to get qualifications in logistics and transport commence their studies in this time of covid19 pandemic.

The honorary Treasure and membership champion of the institute in Malawi James Katunga said the institute offers professional certificates, diplomas and advanced diplomas in logistics and transport. He cited that students learn such courses as Business Theory, Business Application, Passenger Transport Operations, Procurement, Management in Logistics and Transport, Supply Chain, Movement of Goods, Sourcing and Procurement and Warehousing for them to be conferred the said certificates, diplomas and advanced diplomas.

“This is a credible Institute, it was established in 1891 and is headquartered in London, UK and it received its Royal Charter in 1926,” said James Katunga when quizzed on whether the institute is a diploma mill.

He further said that the said courses are delivered at and by academicians at University of Malawi’s Polytechnic Development Centre (MDC) and also at and by Lecturers at Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA)—institutions which are registered by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

“We just act as a link between the CILT international and Malawi—providing teaching resources for smooth running of the programs,” he said.

Katunga then disclosed that in light of the covid19 pandemic, the institute intends to roll-out online learning.

“The institute’s secretariat is located in AGMA House Room #8, Behind Total Filling Station at Maselema, Blantyre where all prospective students can come to register and/or inquire on fees structures for the various programs and indeed any other information,” he said.

He added: “Once one graduates, you can work anywhere in the World since these professional qualifications are of international repute,” he said.

“We have since 2007 held seven congregations at College of Medicine and sometimes at Blantyre Sports Club where the Institute’s Vice Chancellor, Mr Stallard Mpata FCILT, has been presiding where government’s senior officials like the Minister of Transport and Public Works are invited to make commencement speeches,” Katunga concluded.

Due to Covid19 pandemic, schools in Malawi were ordered by the then President Peter Mutharika to close. Almost five months down the line, Institutions of higher learning are now looking for innovative ways to commence learning where online learning is being adopted as the new normal.

Currently, College of Medicine, a constituent college of the University of Malawi is the lead institution of higher learning in Malawi currently offering online teaching to its Students. Chancellor College is yet to adopt the method if a recent statement they released is anything to go by. Nevertheless, all conditions constant, it is expected that schools in Malawi will open for the traditional face to face mode of delivery in September, the President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera said recently in his weekly radio addresses.