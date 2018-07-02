Chaponda pulls out from VP race, tipped for running mate

BLANTYRE—Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top official and longtime friend to President Peter Mutharika, George Chaponda, has pulled out from the Vice Presidency race at an eleventh hour without disclosing the reasons.

Chaponda was being challenged by minister of trade and industry Henry Mussa and local government minister Kondwani Nankhumwa.

However, State House sources have confided with Malawian Watchdog that Chaponda’s move has been necessitated by Mutharika so as to pave way for Nankhumwa who is also very close to the president.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Chaponda has been promised to pair with Mutharika in 2019 elections, a move which has shocked many DPP officials considering that Chaponda’s image is not all that good following his involvement in Zambia maize-gate.