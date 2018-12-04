Chaos at Chikulamayembe funeral as Livingstonia synod demands Chakwera, SKC to speak  

RUMPHI (Malawian Watchdog)—It’s a show of supremacy here in Rumphi where Malawians have gathered to burial the top chief of the Tumbuka people—Themba La Mathemba, Chikulamayembe.

Government hijacked the function. Head of state Peter Mutharika who is in attendance eulogized the fallen king through local government minister Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Then, they handed over the function to CCAP Livingstonia Synod for a church service and the fearless cleric was on the mic announcing that there was an anomaly on those to eulogize.

Government made the program without consulting us the church, he said.

“So before we hear the word of God, we allow leader of opposition Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima to give their eulogy,” he declared and then the drama ensued.

The cleric was interrupted by government agents and the government master of ceremonies took over the mic announcing when the president has spoken, no one speaks.

The reverends protested big time. It had to take the intervention of the representative of the Chikulamayembe family who said the anomaly has been noted, they sincerely regret that and that it will never ever happen again.

Reluctantly, the man of the cloth commenced preaching. The preaching is as I write underway with the preacher man scorning President Mutharika for implementing quota system of selecting students to university—a policy which much loathed by the north people.

From the look of things, President Chakwera and Saulos Chilima appears to be the darling of the northern region in that order and that Peter Mutharika is likely to come a distant third during next year’s elections in the region. © 2018 Malawian Watchdog.