Chakwera, Mia & Mkandawire elected as MCP Pres. Veep & 2nd deputy veep respectively

LILONGWE—The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) delegates at the ongoing indaba have re-elected President Chakwera to be the party’s torchbearer in the 2019 tripartite elections. It has also pleased the delegates to usher in seasoned politician, philanthropist business magnate Sidik Mia to be the first vice president of the party and a possible running mate in the 2019 general elections.

Northern region based veteran politician Harry Mkandawire has also been ushered as 2nd Vice President of the party.

The trio have gone unopposed as there was no one to challenge them.

Speaking in acceptance of the said positions; Chakwera was all smiles for the confidence placed in him by the delegates.

“We will serve the nation with honesty,” emphasized Chakwera.

In his address, Vice President Sidik Mia also urged President Chakwera to wage a merciless war against corruption. He has vowed to work hard to make sure President Chakwera wins in 2019.

On his Part, Mkandawire promised total loyalty to the party and hard work with the purpose of ushering the party into power.

More details to follow…