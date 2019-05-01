Chakwera, Mia assure Lomwe belt of cracking land conundrum

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Sidik Mia stormed the Lomwe belt districts of Thyolo, Mulanje and Phalombe yesterday where they assured the people that they will make sure that the long standing land issue in the belt is resolved once they take over power this month.

With sizeable crowds in each stop tour starting at Bvumbwe, Mangunda, Chisitu, Kambenje and Phalombe Boma, the people were excited with Chakwera’s high 5 agenda and its symbolism.

Chakwera assured the people that he will look into the land issue in the Lomwe belt publicly acknowledging that their own Land rights activist Vincent Wandale had a point in raising the land issue.

“Rather than dismissing him as a mad person, Wandale had a point—a valid point. We will look into this issue once we take over,” said Chakwera without elaborating on what he will specifically do to crack the conundrum.

He assured the people that his administrations’ priority agenda once they take over will be to unite the nation, ensure that Malawians are prospering together—with no district being left behind—fight corruption and ensure the rule of law. This is the Chakwera super high 5 agenda in which the MCP leadership will hinge on if they win.

The audience were convinced with the Chakwera presidential bid.

“Unlike the late Bingu, the old man (Peter) has failed us. He must go and perhaps let’s try this one (Chakwera) because the young man (Chilima) I hear is short tempered” said a middle aged man who granted this reporter an interview on condition of strict anonymity.

On his part, running mate Sidik Mia, appealed to the people to vote for Chakwera arguing he is the ideal President to take Malawi forward. He said Chakwera has a good vision to develop the country and that he is mature and not vengeful.