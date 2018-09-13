CCJP Karonga Diocese set a pace for Chitipa 50-50 Campaign

The Catholic Committee for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of Karonga Diocese has set its milestone to embark on community sensitization to ensure that more women in the district should participate in leadership positions in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The development which is coming to the district, follows a situation where out of all incumbent 5 parliamentary seats and 10 Ward Councillors, there is no female representative.

Speaking during the District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting held on Wednesday 13th September, 2018 in the district, CCJP 50-50 campaign project officer for Chitipa Abel Malumbira said most women in Chitipa have an inferiority mind-set to their male opponent to participate in political positions, hence the need to intensify the awareness campaign in order to change the situation.

“The program is aimed at creating a platform on which women can interact with the community to prove to the community that women are equality the way men are perceived, we want to emulate that women as well are the mothers of development” emphasized Malumbira.

Malumbira further highlighted that the project will not financially sponsor any women aspirant but those who can voluntary come out to participate in the forthcoming general elections saying only mentorship will be provided to both voters and the aspirants on the need to put women in power.

Welcoming the gesture on behalf of the District Commissioner, Lester Nyambose, also worried with the current pathetic situation that out of five constituencies and ten wards there is no female representative, hence the need to tie hands help women to take part in political leadership.

“This comes at right time, worth to be advocated, however this can only be achieved if several stakeholders can also join in and work together with CCJP for a common goal.” Welcomed Nyambose.

Several strategies such as the media, public meetings, banners, flyers will be used to accomplish the project. According to CCJP eight women whom they have not disclosed their names and political parties have already shown interest to contest on both Parliamentary and Councillor’s seats

The project is fine tuned to an amount of about 19.5 Million courtesy of Norwegian Aid and Action Aid through Malawi government in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, and it will run for 11 months from August this year to June next year, 2019.