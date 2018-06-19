Bushiri’s ECG in tatters as PRO Ephraim Nyondo caught bonking married woman

PRETORIA—Enlightened Christian Gatherign (ECG) Public Relations Officer, Ephraim Nyondo, has been caught in a sex orgy with a married woman, Rethabila Wakasu, who happens to be one of the ardent follower of his boss Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

According to one of the leading newspaper in South Africa The Eye Witness, the woman’s husband, Mc Donald Wakasu has been asking his wife about her affair with Nyondo but she kept on denying the rumours.

However, Nyondo’s cleverness came to an on Saturday night after Wakasu followed his wife to Woodpecker Inn where he found the two cheaters sharing love.

Upon catching them red handed, the husband could not control his anger and a fight ensued but Nyondo quickly rescued himself from scene and went straight to his base in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, the issue is in the hands of police who are still investigating the matter.

However, the husband is doubting if justice will take its course saying Bushiri is likely to use his financial power to distort facts about the matter.

Nyondo took over the position from Kelvin Sulungwe who was also making scandalous headlines in the country media.