Bullets, Wanderers in barren draw: Malawi TNM Super League

Fierce rivals Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday settled for a goalless in their second round TNM Super League derby of the season played before a jam-packed Kamuzu Stadium.

However, the draw benefited Bullets as they have a game in hand which will take them to the summit if they will secure a victory, thereby displacing the Lali Lubani boys on the driving seat.

Minus the absence of goals, the tense and edgy derby started at the frenetic pace many had predicted and lived up to its expectation with both sides trying their best to outsmart each other.

Bullets, who were without captain John Lanjesi appeared the sharper side up-front in the first half where they forced Wanderers on the back-foot with the likes of Mike Mkwate, Hassan Kajoke and Chiukepo Msowowa pulling the attacking strings.

They had chances that could have earned them an 11th victory over the Nomads in 26 league meetings dating back to 2007, but Wanderers goalkeeper William Thole made spectacular saves.

Wanderers gradually took command after the break with their attackers Francisco Madinga and Babatunde Adepoju making penetrative runs into Bullets’ half.

They were only guilty of failing to deliver the much-needed goals that could have earned them their first league win over Bullets since 2012.

“We were very flat in the first half, but we improved our performance in the second half. However, it was a tough game and the draw is not bad for us,” said Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira after the match.

On the other hand, Bullets coach Calisto Pasuwa also said he was satisfied with the draw although he believes they could have buried the game in the first half.

“Football is about pressure. We should have carried the day in the first half when we made numerous attacks at Wanderers goal. In the second half, we played too deep, inviting opposition to attack. Despite that a point from this match is good for us,” he said.

Bullets have 42 points from 20 games while Wanderers have 45 points after playing 21 games.