Bullets, Wanderers faulted for advancing selfish interests

Human Righst Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson, Timothy Mtambo, has accused supporters of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets for advancing selfish interest in regards to construction of two stadia for the two teams by the government.

On Monday, finance minister Joseph Mwanamveka presented a National Budget which has allocated K1.6 billion for the construction of stadia for the two football giants in the country.

However, some quarters have criticized the government for failing to tackle real issues affecting Malawians, saying constructing stadia for private owned clubs is a waste of national resources.

Speaking to Zodiak radio, HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo, has asked the supporters of Bullets and Wanderers to forget about their teams and be patriotic to the nation.

“I am also an ardent supporter of Wanderers but this issue of constructing stadiums is ill timed. The country is at the moment facing numerous problems in different key sectors like education, health and agriculture, and we were expecting the government to prepare budget that would address such challenges.

“I urge supporters of Bullets and Wanderers to think about the nation rather than harbouring selfish ambitions. We have pertinent issues to attend as a country, and incorporation of stadia construction in the national budget is a joke of the century and an insult to ordinary Malawians,” said Mtambo.

President Peter Mutharika, during campaign for the May 21 elections, pledged to construct Bullets and Wanderers state-of-the-art stadium each once voted into power.

Many Malawians thought that Mutharika will use money from his pocket to fulfill his promise considering that the two teams are privately owned by Nyasa Manufacturing Company and the Japanese car sellers, Be Forward.

Late Bingu Wa Mutharika was a sponsor of the then Bingu Tigresses during his reign using money from his pocket. First President in the multiparty democracy Bakili Muluzi also sponsored Bullets and it changed to Bakili Bullets but he used personal resources not the government pulse.