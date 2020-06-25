Bright Malopa saw Malawi President Peter Mutharika’s Electoral defeat

He wrote:

Congratulations to Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Dr Saulosi Chilima. A well-deserved fight. A well-deserved price.

An enviable feat to Chris Chaima Banda, Max Kalamula, Greenwel Matchaya ,Richard Makondi, Khwesi Msusa, Dr Chikosa Silungwe and Allan Ntata; the fordo’s baggins that brought that which is being celebrated today.

May you help guide the nation out of Covid and poverty trap .The task ahead is huge. It comes at a time of under collection, uncertainty and global recession and at a moment of grave crisis during which violent and fanatical men made attempts to destroy the unity and the freedom of lives of men and women, the independence of men of the bench and governance institutions.

Our assumptions of a democratic Malawi may have been naive as has now been demonstrated to us by few misguided persons just how fragile a democratic society can be if democracy is not prepared to defend itself.

When we compare ourselves to those who lost properties in the ensuing commotions on all sides and consider that we now have orphaned children in Lilongwe following the death of their parents by deeds of fire, we must prepare to face those children and ask ourselves, how did we come to this, “how did concepts such as love, friendship, compassion, humility or forgiveness lost their depth and dimensions?

In the words of Vaclav Havel, we owe it to our country and vow never to reduce gifted and autonomous people skillfully working in their own country to nuts and bolts of some monstrously huge, noisy machine whose real meaning is not clear to anyone. It cannot do more than slowly but inexorably wear down itself and all its nuts and bolts “Dpp decided to wear itself down to the state they are in.

They really shouldn’t have started street fights with SKC when it was 100% clear that SKC was the winning formula. I saw this in 2015 and I did not hope for anything better after engaging some of the architects of the APM SKC in fights and realized they were determined to get rid of him. SKC was not plucked from the street as most of them were meant to believe. He was way higher up in the Bingu Machinery and this was the Machinery that controls systems.

The Siwathu syndrome and an insatiable appetite to fight every one with a contrary view point forgetting that democracy offers a market place of ideas emboldened this self-belief and they have paid a social Price.

They are history, they are frightened with the prospect of accountability and we know they messed up but that’s their business. Let’s not waste more time with more blames. Nyekhwe or no Nyekhwe, Let the rule of law be the guide to each one of us.

To ordinary citizens and those of us cutting our teeth into the dictates of commerce, Let us not be mistaken; the best government in the world, the best parliament and the best president cannot achieve much on their own. They need our support. Government has returned to people and it is within our might to help it work: The Malawi armed Forces did not weave in the fight for constitutional order and so is the judiciary led by Justice Nyirenda and the supreme court, Charles Mkandawire the revolutionary judge who more poignantly took upon himself the duty of correcting the constitutional errors of our time, ,Healy Potani and his selfless constitutional court members and now Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale The Gandalf of electoral leadership.

The conduct of these Men and Women should act as a constant reminder to us all. Each one of us Dpp included has a constitutional responsibility to help create a Malawi where dreams and ambitions can be realized as we begin to look at the good side of each other. Having said all of this, I still want to know “ what really happened in China?