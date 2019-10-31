Brazil based Bras Educacional University plans to rope in African students

A Brazil leading and highly rated educational organization, Bras Educacional, which runs ten universities under its umbrella, says wants to explore the possibilities of roping in more African top students to study at their universities in Brazil.

The chairperson of the organization, Felipe Guimarães, disclosed that they intend to make Brazil one of the academic destinations for African students to learn new thinking and ways on how to transform developing countries.

Guimarães believes that education is vital but, more importantly, a social transformation of the society and that his institutes are producing citizens that will make a difference locally as well as internationally.

With ten universities spread to the heart of Brazil producing young entrepreneurs and global citizens, the chairman strongly endorses the use of best practices and technologies with the support of specialized teams to enrich each student on his journey. He disclosed that their co-values are a sense of commitment, courage, ethics, the attainment of excellence and sustainable results.

“No child should be left behind and a girl child must be empowered to sustain her education until she graduates,” said the youthful chairperson adding that he has in his life time seen the power of education improve the interior of Brazil.

He drew similarities between Brazil and Africa and recognized the same challenges that would need to be overcome.

Chairman Guimarães was very optimistic and recognized that there was no reason, with all Africa’s resources and potential, that Africa could not lead the world in development. He recognized that if education were made available as a human right, the people of the continent would transform Africa to greater heights than even Europe. After all this was the cradle of mankind.

On this, the chairperson said he would like to partner with universities and educational institutes and bring his unique model to educate and working with the wonderful people of Africa. He suggested that education and its affordability should not be a barrier. And education should be tailor made specifically to address the needs and opportunities of each country.

“The attainment of food security, good health, and meaningful economic empowerment, through job creation, through entrepreneurs and providing employable citizens for the work force must be some of the factors to consider,” he said.