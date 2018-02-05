Boy kills himself, injures his cute girlfriend in love affair gone bad in Malawi’s area 23

A shocking story coming out of Area 23 in the capital Lilongwe has it that a 19 year old Raphael Davison has killed himself for failing to come to terms with his girlfriend breaking up with him.

Lilongwe police spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula said the teenboy took rat poison (tameki) on Saturday after splitting with his girlfriend, of whom he was said to be “very fond.”

He was informed the love affair had ended through a phone text. It is said that the two love birds were neighbors and upon learning of the affair, mother to the girl instructed her daughter to end the relationship saying the boy was like her brother as they were family friends with their neighbor.

“When he heard about this, he was not happy as a result he called the girlfriend to meet him in person. When they met he produced a panga knife and hacked her on the head and both arms,” said Dandaula.

He added that immediately after that, he went to his home where he took rat poison which he mixed with beer to kill himself thinking that his girlfriend had died.

People found him to be giving off toxic fumes as they tried to save his life. They took him to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where he died upon receiving treatment. Postmortem conducted by medial officers at the KCH showed that death was due to poisoning.

The girl is being treated as an outpatient due to her condition.

Raphael Davison hailed from Mpande Village in the area of Traditional Authority Khombeza in Salima district