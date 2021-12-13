Bon Kalindo’s re-arrest heralds the return of MCP’s era of darkness and death 

Old habits die hard so they say. The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which found its way back in power is a party with a checkered history.

Imagine this: The nation was just greeted by a news bulletin Ministers Gadama, Matenje, and Member of Parliament Chiwanga have died in a car accident in Mwanza saying they met their fate in their attempt to skip the border. Blue lie. The MCP operatives, strong evidence indicates, actually murdered them in cold blood. There were many such stories back in the day.

Today, the MCP has returned with the same murderous tricks. Picture this:

Kalindo is arrested but the police are failing to disclose where they have locked him up only for the nation to learn that Kalindo is appearing in court in Zomba. The same media reports inform: Kalindo has been granted bail but on his way home, he has been re-arrested and they are now taking him to Lilongwe.

MCP operatives are generally bloodthirsty. It’s a possibility we may hear Kalindo has died at Lizulu on his way to Zomba as he attempted to jump from the car to bolt into Mozambique OR they can do what they can to exterminate him and give an excuse to justify their acts.

Fellow Malawians, since when did you hear that Police have arrested someone but they are failing to give information as to when they are keeping him? Arresting and re-arresting someone is an abuse of state power and it is only done when the party which is in power has the appetite for the blood of its own citizens.

This arresting and re-arresting must be resisted by every well thinking Malawian. It’s a new form of trying to bring back what they were doing in the past.

They say Kalindo is being charged for damage to property caused during the Lilongwe demonstrations. If these people are serious, why don’t they start arresting the demonstrator-in-chief himself Timothy Mtambo?

The long and short of it is that Malawians should resist this double-standard. I regret giving this party a benefit of the doubt during the 2020 fresh election. We had limited options.