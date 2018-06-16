Big Bullets beat rivals Wanderers to reach Airtel Top 8 trophy finals

LILONGWE—Nyasa Big Bullets cruised into the Airtel Top 8 final with a 2-1 triumph over Mighty Be forward Wanderes on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium as Bashir Maunde turned out to be a hero for the Peoples team by displaying an outstanding performance to inspire his team to final stage.

Bullets, buoyed by the 2-0 victory over Masters Security in the TNM Super League, stepped into the pitch with confidence and a loss was no longer expected result for its followers. Much to people’s expectation, history did play its role in the field of play as the area the TNM Super league leaders controlled the proceedings throughout the game.

NBB displayed fantastic football reducing the Mighty Wanderers to mere spectators and a squadron without a commandant in the second half. It was not the same Wanderers people saw tormenting Kamuzu Barracks in the quarter final as they were completely outclassed in all departments by the Elia Kananji boys.

However, Wanderers could have scored in the first half but goal tender Rabson Chiyenda was just a marvel to watch as he made several heroic saves denying the likes of Khumbo Ng’ambi, Isaac Kaliti, Yamikani Chester any chance to hit the back of the net.

0-0, the first half ended, much to the frustration of the Bullets fans who thought their team deserved a lead before the recess.

The excitement exploded at the Palestians bench in the 52nd minute when Bright Munthali scored the opener. Few minutes later, Wanderes defenders who looked jittery and disorganized conceded another goal scored by Chiukepo Msowoya in the 69th minute.The Nomads reduced the arrears through Dziko Mkanda towards the end of the game.

BB will face Blue Eagles in the finals where the winner will walk away with k15 million. Eagles beat Silver Strikers to book a place in the finals of the prestigious trophy.