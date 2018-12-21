‘Better days ahead’ Mia tells Chilomoni residents

Workaholic Malawi Congress Party Vice President and official running mate Sidik Mia yesterday addressed an indoor political party meeting in Blantyre City West Constituency in Chilomoni yesterday where the main aim of the meeting was to distribute party cloth to the party faithful’s in the commercial city to enhance the party’s visibility in the region.

MCP Shadow MP for the area Charles Joshi and Chilomoni ward Shadow Councillor Henry Dokowe Baza were on cloud nine to see the vice president in their area.

Addressing the over 1200 party supporters, Mia censured President Peter Mutharika for not having the welfare of his own neighbors at heart. The Nsanjika state palace in Blantyre is in this constituency.

Mia lamented the poor road network in the area. It’s muddy and impassible.

“We will construct for you a tarmarc road from Mthukwa Market to Mulunguzi” said Mia arguing that people in the area are suffering humiliation and shame of “carrying two pairs of shoes” to beat the mud situation.

He added:

“We will build a new market as the current one is horrible. There is no secondary school here, students travel long distance to Zingwangwa, mark my words, we will build a new secondary school in this area.

“Again, you have water problems here and your neighbor who happens to be President Mutharika right there at Sanjika can’t even do something about it. We will give you piped water,” promised Mia adding better days are awaiting Malawians when we vote out DPP and usher in the transformational leadership of Dr Chakwera next year.

Mia, a proven workaholic, has been crisscrossing the length and breadth of this country canvassing support for Dr Lazarus Chakwera and MCP.

Few weeks ago, he accessed Makhanga ‘Island’ using a dug-out canoe sailing in the crocodile infested Shire River to the Island to which social commentators hailed him for his bravery as well as humbleness despite his riches.

Last Sunday, he addressed a rally at Mazengera ground in Lilongwe Mpenu Constituency and this Saturday, the Vice President will address a mega rally in Kasungu with ‘Imbizos’ at Mponela and other places. On Sunday, the President will be back to Southern region and will address a rally in Zomba Msondole Constituency.