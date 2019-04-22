Ben Phiri’s slurs: Balili Muluzi demands apology from Mutharika, DPP divided

BLANTYRE-Malawi former President Bakili Muluzi was so angry over remarks demeaning his former wife Dr Shanil Dzimbiri by beleaguered politician Ben Phiri and forced President Peter Mutharika to apologize.

Ben Phiri castigated Dr Shanil Dzimbiri at a political rally in Balaka last week insinuating that she was not good in bed with Former President Bakili Muluzi hence her failure to develop her Balaka West constituency.

The remarks have cost Phiri his position as ruling DPP Campaign Director and has had his private pictures exposing his manhood circulated on social media as a result of the insult to Dzimbiri.

Some women human rights activists are also pushing for Phiri’s exclusion to stand as MP for Thyolo Central constituency in the May elections.

Former President Bakili Muluzi telephoned President Peter Mutharika on Friday and expressed his dismay over Phiri’s remarks and this forced Mutharika to apologize to Muluzi personally.

“After apologizing to Muluzi during the telephone conversation, President Mutharika sent DPP Publicity Secretary Nicholas Dausi to grant an interview with state controlled MBC to bash Phiri,” said the source.

Sources said DPP is now divided with Ben Phiri loyalists and President Mutharika’s.

“Grezeilder Jeffrey and Minister of works Jappie Mhango called Dausi and blasted him for going to MBC TV to condemn Phiri over the remarks on Dr Dzimbiri. It was until when he told the two that he was sent by Mutharika to do the interview on TV,” said the source.

Things are not going well for Phiri as even kids are laughing at him as he holds his head in shame walking the streets of Blantyre.