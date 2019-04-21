Ben Phiri resigns from DPP’s director of elections position

BLANTYRE-The embattled Thyolo Central Constituency aspirant, Ben Malunga Phiri, has resigned from his position as Director of Elections in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In the letter, Phiri said has decided to resign because does not want people to associate his remarks with the ruling DPP.

His resignation comes amid reports that the ruling DPP is set to summon Phiri to a disciplinary hearing for his insensitive remarks he made against the former first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri.

Phiri told the gathering in Balaka in the constituency where Dzimbiri is seeking a second parliamentary term that the former legislator had her marriage broken with former President Bakili Muluzi because she is not satisfactory in bed.

His remarks have caused damage to him as an aspirant and the DPP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The competition stiff between DPP and MCP, and more political commentators have predicted DPP’s downfall.