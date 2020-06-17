Be great at whatever task; Case of Malawi Veep Saulos Chilima

He may not be your preferred political player and you may not even like him. But you surely can learn a thing or two from him.

The same energy, drive and motivation he exuded when he sought the presidential seat, he continues to showcase it even when the best he can get is only the vice presidency.

At COMESA, last year, he rode a tractor in the rain, did push-ups in Mzuzu and knelt down at Likuni. We probably thought he was too desperate to become Malawi’s president.