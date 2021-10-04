Back to stone age as Whatsapp, Facebook down

Malawi mobile operators are sending out sms messages to their customers informing that there is a global outage of Whatsapp and Facebook.

They SMS reads that they are waiting for facebook to resolve the situation.

“Dear Customer, there is a global outage for Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram,” in part reads a message from Airtel.

The few hours Malawians have been without facebook and whatsapp has been like in stone age. Communication has stalled. A 21st-century lifestyle disrupted.

This outage or is it shutdown of facebook and whatsapp is a reminder to all and sundry that these platforms are important to our everyday lives.

We just hope that Facebook and whatsapp will do better next time, informing their subscribers of such issues.