Albino case: DPP top officials risk arrest before watershed election  

ZOMBA-(MalawianWatchdog)—It never rains but pours for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its leader Peter Mutharika. Barely two weeks after the untouchable Ben Malunga Phiri provoked the anger of Malawian women across the political divide with his insensitive remarks against former first lady Patricia Shanil Muluzi, top DPP officials have been implicated in the killing of Masambuka, a person with albinism.

According to reports, Hetherwick Ntaba, Henry Musa, Nicholas Dausi and others were mentioned yesterday in Zomba High Court when one of the suspects Yohane was making a confession in the Court. Before Yohane completed mentioning the list of Government top officials, Judge Mtambo ordered Yohane to stop from proceeding with list claiming that what he was saying was contrary to what was in the files.

The Judge proceeded to order members of press not to reveal the names to the Public. So far the case has been adjourned.

However, one of social media commentator, Gerald Chavez Kampanikiza has said the suspects might be coached by some politicians to implicate innocent people.

“I smell the interference if politicians and some lawyers in the Masambuka case. I feel someone is coached and promised better life just to deal with innocent people. The allegations aren’t genuine… Zomba prison must be checked.. other inmates should be taken to another prison. This is a serious case and it is evil to think one can gain political mileage by implicating innocent people. Malawians shouldn’t pay a blind eye on this. Anyone can be hunted on this one including yourself,” wrote Kampanikiza on his official facebook page.

The developments are happening with just 10 days to the much anticipated elections, which are likely to be tight, as the ruling DPP has lost popularity due to corruption, tribalism and nepotism according to political analysts.