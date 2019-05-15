Airtel Top 8: Silver Strikers through to semifinals as Manoma’s nerve-racking performance continues  

LILONGWE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Mighty Be-Forward Wanderers went into the match 1-0 down on aggregate and were facing an uphill battle at Silver Stadium on Tuesday to turn the semi-final around.

The visitors started on high note, firing from all cylinders but in the 39th minute Duncan Nyoni’s goal which sent the supporters of the Blantyre giants into the cathedral of silence, dispirited the players.

Now Wanderers’ task seemed unthinkable: pierce the Bankers defense two times, keep the ball out of its own net and do it all without their amulet Joseph Kamwendo. Silver’s offense was now intense. Their defense was laudable.

The visitors lacked coordination from Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Francis Mkonda and Francisco Madinga, resulting into few chances created from a side which needed goals at all cost.

Maganizo was stretched off after sustaining an injury and he was replaced by Ronald Pangani, leaving the midfield in the hands of Limbani who outclassed the visitors with his dribbling ability and his aerial advantage.

The match went into the half-time break with the Central Bankers enjoying their lead.

In the second half, the visitors started brightly but they lacked the cutting edge as their midfield struggled to win possession.

Wanderers introduced Misheck Botoman for Mkanda as they tried to add more firepower upfront but Sherrif made a brilliant intervention to deny the former Wizards FC forward from scoring with his first touch as he cleared the danger away from Munthali’s goal area.

The Nomads had another chance in the 63rd minute when Babatunde went close from a corner kick taken by Kaliyati.

As the clock was ticking very fast against the visitors, Raphael Udha was introduced for Manyozo Jnr while Madinga was replaced by Peter Katsonga.

However, the hosts were able to kill off the game with some delaying tactics to frustrate the visitors who pressed harder in search for the much needed goals but silver’s defense proved to be too difficult to unlock.

Wanderers got the last chance towards the end of the match but Katsonga headed over the crossbar in unbelievable circumstances.

The Nomads tried their level best to at least reduce the arrears but the 2017 winners stood firm to cruise into the last four of the competition.

The Bankers will play Masters Security in the semifinals.

Masters Security made it into the semifinals following their 1-0 victory over Kamuzu Barracks, to draw 2-2 and progress on away goal rule.

The other semifinal will see Mzuni FC playing host to Karonga United.