Ahead of ruling, MCP veep Mia interacts with Zomba youth

Malawi Congress Party Vice President Sidik Mia on Saturday spared some time to join scores of youths from the seven Eastern Region districts at their get together, which took place at the party’s regional headquarters in Zomba.

During the auspicious occasion, which party youths described as “unforgettable”, Mia also took some time to plant a tree within the headquarters office yard.

Inhis sharp message to youths, before joining them in sampling the sizzling braai, soon after they devoured some delicious lunch in packed meals, Mia congratulated them for remaining steady and unwavering through turbulent waters in the aftermath of the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections whose results did not satisfy their expectation for eventual change of government hence the party going to the constitutional court to seek justice.

The MCP Veep exhorted the party’s young blood that, they should never turn back, but move on, so that they can reach out to their cossal objective, which is, the Malawi that is a better place for everybody and not just a small section of people.

Sharing the party’s vision for the youth, Mia told the young grouping that MCP aims at equally empowering them through promoting sustainable skills development and enterprenuership to all youths so that they can be self dependant.

Mia: “Your party’s priority is to empower you the youth because you are the cream of MCP and the present as well as future leaders of this nation.”

Also communicating a strong message to the youth was the party’s National Campaign Director, Moses Kumkuyu who stressed a point that MCP values them as young leaders against the tendency of sending them to perpetrate violence on political rivals and those who hold contrary political ideologies.

Kumkuyu therefore asked the youth to wait for the next Monday’s outcome of President Election Case with hope.

According to Eastern Region MCP Youth Director, Ramsy Khan, the youth from the region have for a long time been looking forward to interacting with their Vice President Sidik Mia who happens to be an influential political figure from whom the modern aspiring youths can learn a lot.

Similar event had already taken place in the Southern Region when a week ago, scores of party youths gathered at the regional offices in Blantyre and interacted with their Vice President.