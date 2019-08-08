AG’s application for adjournment of election case dismissed, cross examination to proceed tomorrow

LILONGWE-(MalawianWatchdog)–The Constitutional Court has today dismissed Attorney General’s application to have the election case adjourned for six days.

AG Kalekeni Kaphale who is one of the lawyers representing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the case wants more time in order to to finish reading new materials from one of the petitioners in the case, UTM.

He said that he may miss some important information if not given time ro read the new materials.

Lawyers for President Peter Mutharika supported the application saying they need three days to read and another three days to respond to the new material.

However, lawyers for Malawi Congress Party and UTM rejected the application saying it was unnecessary as the court stated that the issue of working with the materials would be done while the case is proceeding.

They also argued that they recently received new materials but were not seeking an adjournment.

Giving a judgment in the afternoon after a brief adjournment, a five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court has given attorney general this weekend instead of the requested 6 days to read and respond to sworn statements by the MCP President. The AG will consequently be required to start responding in court on Monday afternoon.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the 2019 elections in which Peter Mutharika was declared a winner.