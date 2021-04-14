Abida Mia groundbreaking gets Japanese funded clinic in her constituency started

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency who is also the Deputy Minister of Lands, Abida Sidik Mia, on Tuesday, presided over a groundbreaking ceremony of Therere Health Clinic. The project will be funded to the tune of $90,000, a grant the Member of Parliament, secured from the Japanese Embassy. In her remarks, Mia said the project will greatly help in reducing maternal deaths and also improve health service delivery for Under-5 children.

Speaking earlier, traditional leaders under the Group Village Headman Therere in the area of Senior Chief Ngabu described the ground breaking of the clinic as an apparent fulfilment of the legislators’ campaign promise.

Senior Group Village Headman Therere said was proud of the quality Member of Parliament that Abida Sidik Mia is in the process urging her to stay on the lane in developing the constituency.

The ceremony was also graced by representatives from key project partners, the Gift of the Givers led by its Senior Programs Manager Sherifa; representatives of Chikwawa District Council led by the Acting District Commissioner, Dr Stalin Zimkanda and Council Chairperson, Councillor Gerald Dede and the representative of Chikwawa District Health Office, Dr Wamaka Nsopole.

All conditions constant, the project is expected to be completed by October, 2021.