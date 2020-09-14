Abida Mia donates sewing machines in Mulanje women empowerment drive

Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development who is also a member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency, Abida Sidik Mia, said that the inclusion of women in the current ‘Tonse Alliance’ cabinet by about 38 percent is a clear indication that the Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is seriously determined to promote women in the country.

The Deputy Minister said this on Sunday at Kambeje Village in Mulanje district when she donated sewing machines and presided over graduation of 40 women who completed training in tailoring and designing.

“This shows that he is trying to empower women and he has actually empowered us,” said Mia and continued: “And its now for us women to empower our fellow women in all sectors”.

The Deputy Minister cited that, against the background of poverty and marital oppression, time has come for women to be assisted in acquiring land, not only in rural areas but also in urban places.

She however advised women that when empowered they should always be respectful to their husbands hence use the empowerment to strengthen the bonds of their marital relationship.

During the function, the Deputy Minister presented to the graduands certificates and money amounting to K400,000 for them to use as starter pack.

Courtesy of AQSA, an Islamic religious organisation which donated 40 sewing machines to the graduating students and a token of appreciation of 2 bicycles for the Sheikh who used to teach madrassa education to widen the students’ Islamic knowledge and for the tutor who used to teach tailoring and designing.

According to Aqsa coordinator, Muhammad Hussein, empowering poor women to become self reliant and self sufficient was the core objective of the organisation in coming with such a skills empowerment initiative and the donation.