Abida Mia distributes ‘Qurbani’ meat to thousands in Shire Valley

Deputy Minister of Lands, Abida Sidik Mia, a devout Muslim herself who is also a Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency, over the weekend performed religious roles, distributing ‘Qurbani’ meat to thousands of people in the Shire Valley.

The exercise, which she started yesterday and has concluded today Sunday, is performed in strict observance of the Islamic obligation to slaughter animals to reflect the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son for the sake of God.

The meat so distributed is called “Qurbani” and this year, Abida Mia collaborated with the World Muslim League to distribute the meat in question.

Every year during the Islamic month of Dhul Hija after the Eid Ul Adha prayers, Muslims around the world who can afford to do so are obligated to slaughter an animal—a goat, sheep, cow or camel— to share with friends, family and the poor.