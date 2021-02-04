Abida Mia coordinates fight against Covid-19 pandemic from mourning room; donates masks to Prison

The succumbing of her husband to covid 19 complications have fueled Deputy Minister of Lands, Abida Sidik Mia, to furiously fight covid-19 pandemic in her own right with the latest development of a donation, through her proxies, of masks to Zomba prison and Chichiri Prison on Thursday.

“I am mourning” said Abida Mia, referring the reporter to contact the team leader on the ground for media enquiries.

Abida Mia recently donated 300kg of rice and Brahman bull to the Kulemeka Family towards feed the frontline troop’s initiative. This initiative feeds health workers in the forefront fighting the pandemic in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, according to Muslim traditions, Abida Mia will come out of her mourning room for the departed husband after elapse of more than 40 days.