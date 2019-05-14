Abida Mia confident of double victory next week as she donates motorcycle ambulance

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shadow Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency, Abida Sidik Mia, who is also wife to MCP presidential running mate, Sidik Mia, is confident that Chakwera and herself will be President of the republic and Parliamentarian respectively come Tuesday next week.

Abida Sidik Mia made the remarks when she donated a motorcycle ambulance, blankets and bed sheets to Chipwaila Health Centre in the constituency yesterday.

“I think our (MCP) messages have resonated well across the country and I am double sure about this in my constituency. I’m therefore confident that Malawians will make Dr Lazarus Chakwera their 6th President next month. Here in Chikwawa Nkombedzi, I am confident that the people will send me to Parliament next week,” she said.

Commenting on the donation, Abida Mia said was deeply concerned by the increased cases of women dying at home or on the road when giving birth, all this due to lack of transport to take them to the health center.

“I am devastated when I hear about loss of lives because of delays to reach to the nearest hospital. I therefore think this donation will fill the gap and help contain such senseless deaths,” she said further adding that “I will donate a proper motor vehicle ambulance when they send me to Parliament.”

Chipwaila Health center caters for 206 villages. Taking her turn, Group Village Headwoman Chipwaila said praised Mia for her kind gesture. She asked Abida Mia to construct a guardian shelter and also stock the hospital with mattresses saying these are some of the problems the facility is facing.

Since she launched her Parliamentary bid two years ago, Abida Sidik Mia has demonstrated to her constituents how development conscious she is. She has trained the youth and women to acquire skills in tailoring, driving, welding and cookery. She has drilled boreholes and donated an ambulance for the entire constituency among other development projects.