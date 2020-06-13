Abida Mia commends Tonse Alliance for empowering women: High Tea Fundraiser

Chikwawa Nkombedzi Member of Parliament for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) paid tribute to Tonse Alliance presidential pair of Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Dr Saulos Chilima branding them as champions of gender equality in the country.

“Tonse Alliance is a very inclusive political platform since we have women taking leading roles like Honorable Patricia Kaliati who is the Secretary General of the magnificent UTM and Right Honorable Catherine Gotani Hara who is the Deputy Secretary General of the mighty MCP and also the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Abida was speaking during a High Tea fundraiser for Central Region Women’s League to conduct door-to-door campaign to vote for Dr Chakwera as we nearer the polling day of the court ordered Presidential election on 23rd June, 2020.

Abida Mia, wife to MCP Deputy President, Sidik Mia, then thanked the people who made their contributions. He also thanked members of parliament, who despite their busy schedule, still attended the fundraiser.

Malawi is heading for election where President Peter Mutharika is facing the real prospect of being dislodged by the pastor turned politician Lazarus Chakwera of the independence liberation Malawi Congress Party.