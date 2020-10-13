Abida Mia advises youthful Mangochi West aspirant Harrison to remain focused like Ulemu Msungama

Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development who is also a member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency, Abida Sidik Mia, took her time to offer words of encouragement to a youthful parliamentary aspirant in Mangochi West constituency, Simeon Harrison.

Simeon Harrison contested during the 2019 Parliamentary election as an Independent candidate in Mangochi West Constituency. He was robbed of victory by a Democratic Progressive Party candidate Jeffrey Chiwondo. This was proved in the High Court by his Lawyer Wester Kossam and instead of declaring him the rightful winner, the courts simply declared the election null and void citing a plethora of irregularities and in the process ordered a re-run.

The same position of the lower court was upheld in the Supreme Court when the DPP candidate appealed. The electoral body, set November 10, 2020, as the date for the re-run but due to legal implications, the electoral body has deferred the election to another date yet to be announced in order to comply to a recent court ruling to reset the candidature of the election in all court sanctioned elections in the way they were in 2019 when they initially contested.

Likening his situation to that of Lilongwe City South East Constituency Member of Parliament, Ulemu Msungama, who also suffered skull-duggery in the hands of his competitor Bentley Namasasu, Abida Sidik Mia thought it wise to pen the Mangochi West aspirant, Simeon Harrison to stay on course as she is confident that she will make it to Parliament.

“During the period I have been in your constituency drumming up support for you, I observed that you are the darling of the people. I am therefore 100% confident that the Almighty God will grant you victory, no matter how long this may take”

“Your case is similar to that of the now Sports Minister Ulemu Msungama. It was a winding road for the Honorable Msungama but because of his resilience and focus, he is today our proud Minister of Sports,” she said adding “…don’t lose focus. It is always darkest just before the Day dawneth.”

She assured Harrison that he has the full support of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) no matter what his candidature configuration will be like.

“Despite the possible change in configuration of your candidature, you are still our candidate and we will continue supporting you just like we have been doing over the past weeks,” said Abida Mia who has been visiting the Lakeshore constituency of Mangochi West to be part of the team campaigning for Harrison.

The Malawi Electoral Commission released a press statement yesterday deferring all court sanctioned by-elections saying they need ample time to comply with the court orders requiring them to reset the election the way it was during the 2019 parliamentary election. This means only those candidates who participated during the 2019 elections are eligible; only those registered voters for 2019 are eligible to vote and that the party affiliations for the candidates, as they were in 2019, should be maintained.