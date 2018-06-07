A battle of thieves? Ben Phiri to challenge Chaponda at DPP convention on vice president position

BLANTYRE—It is now clear that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is in dilemma as all positions up for grabs at the party’s convention are being scrambled by top officials whose their reputation is in tatters in the public domain due to corruption, thievery and lack of concern for the future of Malawi.

As President Peter Mutharika, the leader who has shown that has no any leadership skills, will go unopposed on the position of the party’s president, dangerous gang Ben Phiri has vowed to compete for Vice President’s post, a position which is also eyed by George Chaponda the criminal.

Impeccable sources said the long time Mutharika’s aide is using his wealth he has amassed corruptly within a short period of time to wrestle the vice presidency from Chaponda.

“This is a cause for great worry to the president, he does not want Chaponda to lose his position. Even Charles Mchacha (Southern Region Governor) hinted on this indirectly at one of the political rallies,” said our source.

In a related development, Grezeder Jeffrey popularly known as Jeff wa Jeff is being pressured to pave way for former speaker Chimunthu Banda.

However, Jeffrey said she is ready to compete on the position in order to continue serving the party ahead of May 2019 Tripartite elections.