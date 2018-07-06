54TH INDEPENDENCE STATEMENT FROM MALAWI ENGAGEMENT GROUP (MAENGA)

Under one party state, there were people who made sure Malawi has its own discipline and sense of decorum, the nation has its norms and tenets. There were “dos and donts” and citizens had fears and respect. We had our own identity and recognition despite the iron fist and dictatorship of the founding President Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

In 25 years of multiparty democracy the country has lost its original identity and decorum, we are disorganized and disengaged. We intentionally destroy and tarnish our own identity. There is rampant carelessness and lawlessness resulting in hopelessness in the people.

In the minds of citizens hatred and hurt have built a home. No one wants to listen to the other, everyone wants to be the speaker and talker. Each and every one wants to be listened to but none want to listen. While the country is in this mind war, blasphemy and mess is what the country has become.

Ruling party in the government want the country and citizens to believe it is the wisest and the only capable leadership Malawi has ever had. Opposition parties want to be known as the alternative and “substitute correcting entity” that is a solution to the mess and blasphemy the nation is in.

Citizens are stubborn failing to unite in good things. The country has been tribally divided into four. Northern, Southern, Central and Eastern people not Malawians any more. While the nation is in this situation and conflict the government of DPP and President Peter Mutharika are vultures taking advantage of the mind-war of citizens by stealing and looting taxes and every resource the country has at its disposal.

In the absence of Kamuzu Banda no one has stood to take ownership of the country. It seems like all leaders and political parties that ruled the country after Kamuzu Banda are just thieves and criminals.Despite Kamuzu Banda’s archaic rule and killing dissidents and anyone who differed with him. The nation had discipline, thieves were apprehended apart from the powerful three Kamuzu Banda, Cecilia Kadzamira and John Tembo.

Today 25 years later the country has lost her dignity, citizens have lost sense of humour. The adherence to the laws of the country is facing resistance particularly the ruling party and those that hold power.

As we celebrate 54th birthday of our nation, we do not need to go to the grave of Kamuzu Banda to seek his advice on how we can bring this country back to its original image.

What we need is to apply tolerance and listen from each other.

We must convene a “national restoration conference” from top to the bottom.

Politicians and political parties must convene a “tolerance symposium” traditional chiefs and leaders must convene “reconciliation gatherings” religious groups and leaders from the secular society must convene a “national healing indaba”

Citizens from all across walks of life must demand from our leaders that we are not northerners, easterners, centralists or southerners; we must also deny that we are Lhomwes, Nyanjas, Chewas, Tumbukas or Yaos.

We must emphasize that we are Malawians. We must insist to all political leaders that we refuse to be known by our tribal tongue but we are Malawians speaking Chimalawi.

After this all citizens must hold a referendum to vote for the amendment of our supreme book of law that will stress the need to bring all citizens from the president to the lay man under the law.

Presidential powers will have to be reviewed and amended to stop humanity from stealing and looting public money.

There is a need for Malawi to induce and infuse the mindset of ownership for everything about Malawi.

Let us celebrate our 54th independence with this new and changed thinking so that in less than 25 years our nation and our people can sing a different song of hope.

We have observed tears of pain in almost all faces of every citizen apart from politicians.

It is us that can change same tears to be tears of joy.

Happy Birthday Malawi. Your growth is frail but you deserve better than this.

MALAWI ENGAGEMENT GROUP [MALAWI]